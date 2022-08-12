Lennert Wouters, a cybersecurity researcher at KU Leuven in Belgium, explained during the Black Hat security conference in Las Vegas how he created a customized hacking tool to access the Starlink satellite dish, according to Wired. The tool was made up of a modchip, a custom circuit board, and uses available parts worth around $25. Wouters attached the homemade printed circuit board to the satellite dish in order to launch a fault injection attack to avoid Starlinks security protections, allowing him to access the systems previously locked areas. As an attacker, lets say you wanted to attack the satellite itself, Wouters said. You could try to build your own system that allows you to talk to the satellite, but thats quite difficult. So if you want to attack the satellites, you would like to go through the user terminal as that likely makes your life easier. Starlink was informed of these flaws last year and paid the researcher via its bug bounty scheme that identifies system vulnerabilities.