Cyberthreat awareness low among remote workers

A Unisys study revealed that only 21% of hybrid and remote workers were knowledgeable of advanced online threats even though 61% felt having primary responsibility for their digital security, VentureBeat
reports.
Thirty-nine percent of respondents reported being unaware of suspicious link clicks, even though over 80% of the reported incidents are phishing attacks, while only 21% said they were aware of SIM jacking and other more sophisticated scams
. The report also showed that only 44% were aware of smishing attacks, while only 24% were aware of where scams should be reported within their organizations.
Unisys also found that nearly 50% of respondents in the U.S., New Zealand and Australia had used software that was not approved by their IT departments, most of which were used either for personal purposes or because they were thought to be better than company-provided apps.
Meanwhile, login and logout times were the information employees were most comfortable sharing with others.