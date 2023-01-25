Thirty-three percent of IT professionals around the world were either indifferent or unconcerned regarding the effects cyberwarfare may have on their business amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, reports VentureBeat. Such lack of concern is despite increased threat activity being reported by 54% of respondents from May to December 2022 over the previous six-month period, according to a report from Armis. Overlooking the significance nation-state cyber threats is a grave mistake for organizations, said Armis co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Nadir Izrael. "It's vital to the safety and success of businesses and their employees to take cyberwarfare seriously. In many cases, this apathy and nonchalance are likely due to denial and a lack of accountability. Theres also a difference between how an organization and its CISO views cyberwarfare versus how a regular person views cyberwarfare," said Izrael, who added that protecting systems against cyberwarfare is not an "insurmountable" effort and is crucial to avoid destructive events.