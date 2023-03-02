The U.S. was noted by CrowdStrike Chief Security Officer Shawn Henry to have "absolutely valid" concerns regarding TikTok following a White House directive ordering the removal of the popular video-sharing app from federal devices and systems within 30 days, according to CBS News. U.S. technology and personal information have been targeted by China for decades as it seeks to achieve global dominance, and TikTok provides the Chinese government another avenue to obtain personal data access, Henry told "CBS Mornings." "Chinese government has been in place for many, many years. There's a lot of consistency. They have a really clear strategy. They are going to execute on that strategy to achieve their objectives," said Henry. Meanwhile, Russia is expected by Henry to double-down on its cyber offensive against Ukraine following the first anniversary of the conflict between the two nations. "It's something that everybody needs to consider. It's not just tactical. It's not physical, but there's this whole virtual and digital component that everybody needs to be concerned about," Henry added.