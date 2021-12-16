Genuine, false positive cybersecurity threats on the rise

Enterprises have experienced 13% more cyberattacks between October 2020 and October 2021, ITProPortal
reports.
A report from Orange Cyberdefense showed that legitimate and malware-related cybersecurity events rose by 13% and 18% over the 12-month period.
Moreover, false positive cybersecurity threats also increased by 5% during the same period, accounting for nearly two-thirds of all threat alerts, and increasing the strain on security teams, according to researchers.
Meanwhile, threat actors have also increasingly targeted mobile devices
during the same period, with attacks expected to increase further in the coming years.
"Attacks like Solorigate show that even trusted software from reliable vendors can turn into a trojan horse for cunning attackers. Technology alone cannot be the solution to this problem, and as our data shows, we have seen a 13 percent increase in the number of incidents in just one year, and these incidents keep increasing year on year," said Orange Cyberdefense CEO Hughes Fulton.