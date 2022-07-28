Bot mitigation company HUMAN Security has entered an agreement to merge with behavior-based threat protection firm PerimeterX under the HUMAN banner in an effort to avert bots and fraud, SecurityWeek reports. While the terms of the deal have not been disclosed, the combined entity will have over $100 million in ARR, as well as more than 450 employees and over 500 customers. "Together, we will deliver on our shared purpose of disrupting the economics of cybercrime, and we will offer enhanced protection for our combined global customers with an unparalleled modern defense strategy," said HUMAN co-founder and CEO Tamer Hassan, who will continue to lead the new company. The merger has been praised by Forrester Research Principal Analyst Sandy Carielli, who noted that businesses combating bots will continue to be lucrative amid increasing threats. "HUMAN is a strong choice for customers wanting white glove service and deep expertise in both marketing and security bot attacks," Carielli said.