December 20, 2022

Join Ryan Kazanciyan, CISO at Wiz (previously Meta, Tanium, Mandiant), and Raaz Herzberg from Wiz for a discussion on core security challenges we saw in 2022 and what should be top of mind for companies and security teams as they head into 2023. This segment is sponsored by Wiz. Visit https://securityweekly.com/wiz to learn more about them!