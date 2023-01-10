Numerous Iranian websites including those of the National Iranian Oil Company and Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei have been subjected to distributed denial-of-service attacks by pro-Ukraine hacktivist groups after Russia attacked Ukraine with many Iran-supplied drones on New Year's Eve, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Ukrainian hacktivists disclosed that DDoS attacks against Iran would continue until the country stops its supply of drones to Russia. "Each bombardment will be punished with a cyberattack on your critical infrastructure. We cooperate with the international community and know where your weaknesses are," the hacktivists said. While Iran's leadership and the NIOC have not confirmed the attacks, Iran announced on Jan. 6 that it had thwarted several DDoS attacks against domestic messaging apps Rubika and Bale, as well as its central bank. "These days, the largest volume of foreign attacks is against banks and financial institutions, internet providers, and communications infrastructures, which have been repelled," said Iranian Infrastructure Communications Company Head Amir Mohammadzadeh Lajevardi. No clear link has been established between the more recent attacks and earlier intrusions launched against the NIOC and Iranian government sites.