The U.S. Justice Department has announced the seizure of 48 internet domains associated with online "stresser" and "booter" platforms enabling for-hire distributed denial-of-service attacks as part of an international crackdown, which involved the FBI and international law enforcement, according to BleepingComputer. Six individuals accused of operating the stresser and booter sites which include TrueSecurityServices.io, RoyalStresser.com, Ipstressor.com, SecurityTeam.io, Booster.sx, and AstroStress.com have also been indicted, the Justice Department noted. "These booter services allow anyone to launch cyberattacks that harm individual victims and compromise everyone's ability to access the internet. This week's sweeping law enforcement activity is a major step in our ongoing efforts to eradicate criminal conduct that threatens the internet's infrastructure and our ability to function in a digital world," said U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada. All malicious platforms are no longer functional, with seizure messages in the process of being applied by the FBI and domain authorities, said U.S. Attorney's Office Central District of California Media Relations Director Thom Mrozek.