Russian hacker group Killnet has admitted launching a distributed denial-of-service attack against Lithuanian state and private websites in an effort to retaliate against the country's decision to prohibit goods transport to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, Reuters reports. "The attack will continue until Lithuania lifts the blockade. We have demolished 1,652 web resources. And that's just so far," said a Killnet spokesperson. Most of the websites targeted by Killnet included those of state institutions, transport entities, and media organizations, according to Lithuania Deputy Defense Minister Margiris Abukeviclus, who noted that the attacks were first observed to begin last Tuesday. Meanwhile, Lithuania's tax authority noted that the deluge of attempts to infiltrate its systems has prompted a temporary shutdown of its activities. "It is very likely that attacks of similar or greater intensity will continue in the coming days, especially in the transportation, energy and financial sectors," said Lithuania's National Cyber Security Centre in a statement.