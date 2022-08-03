More Chinese threat actors have been flocking to BreachForums since the massive Shanghai National Police database leak containing data from one billion Chinese citizens last month, The Register reports. Since the posting of the database, average monthly leaks on the platform have risen from 14 to 52, which also coincided with a significant increase in conversations in Chinese, according to a report from Cybersixgill. "The new Chinese members seem to be interested in a wide variety of what the forum has to offer, including data leaks, streaming accounts, adult content, hacking courses, and cracking tools," said Cybersixgill, which noted that the spike in popularity was fueled by the belief that the forum could be a useful data source and that the leak may have prompted other actors to conduct similar operations. BreachForums noted that the database, which had been posted for 10 Bitcoin or nearly $200,000, is no longer being sold on the platform, which has been blocked in China.