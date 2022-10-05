BleepingComputer reports the former Netwalker ransomware gang affiliate Sebastien Vachon-Desjardins has been given a 20-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to various charges in relation to attacks against numerous entities, including a Tampa-based company. "This term consists of a 60-month term as to Counts One and Four, 120-month term as to Count Three and a 240-month term as to Count Two. Counts One, Three, and Four are to run concurrently to Count Two," said the court's judgment. Vachon-Desjardins was also ordered to forfeit $21.5 million, including 27.65 Bitcoin, collected from the attacks. The court has also required Vachon-Desjardins to serve three years of supervised release following his sentence, wherein he would not be allowed to gain employment in information technology, as well as use devices that could be connected to the Internet. Canada has previously sentenced Vachon-Desjardins to 6 years and eight months in prison before being extradited to the U.S. in March.