The new Space Attack Research and Tactic Analysis (SPARTA) framework has been developed by the Aerospace Corporation to identify the distinctive risks that hackers may present to space systems, according to CyberScoop. First introduced in October, the framework aims to address the information and communication challenges that prevent the dissemination and identification of space tactics, tools, and procedures. In contrast with the current frameworks MITREs ATT&CK framework and Microsofts Kubernetes, SPARTA includes techniques that have been tested by researchers or in a lab but have not yet been seen in the wild, a strategy that its designers made due to the lack of well-documented attacks on spacecraft and as part of their attempt to address not only threat researchers but also the developers and engineers creating space systems, according to senior project leader Brandon Bailey, who thinks that the framework would enable engineers and developers to more effectively respond to security queries about satellite technology.