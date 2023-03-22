SecurityWeek reports that more organizations in the transportation sector across the European Union have been impacted by cyberattacks from January 2021 to October 2022, with ransomware being the leading cybersecurity threat during the same period. Ransomware attacks against the transport sector have increased from 13% in 2021 to 25% in 2022, as the prevalence of malware incidents dropped from 11% to 6% during the same period, a report from the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity revealed. Moreover, transportation organizations' operational technology systems are expected to be targeted by more ransomware attacks amid the growing prevalence of industrial control system flaws and IT-OT connectivity, as well as the mounting financial impact of such attacks. The findings also showed that most cyberattacks in the industry have been targeted at the aviation sector, with transport authorities being the primary targets, while most intrusions have been conducted by cybercriminals, most commonly for financial gain.