CrowdStrike has been looking to expand its reach in the security market with the planned purchase of attack surface management startup Reposify, as well as investment in Salt Security, an API security provider, SecurityWeek reports. Israel-based Reposify, which is expected to be bought in a mostly cash deal, would facilitate CrowdStrike's entry to the external attack surface management market, which has been experiencing growth amid the increased focus on vulnerability and patch management. CrowdStrike noted that it will be selling Reposify technology along with its Threat Intelligence and Security and IT Operations offerings. Meanwhile, Salt Security has received an unspecified investment from CrowdStrike, which also intends to collaborate with the API security vendor in integrating technologies for API discovery and runtime protection on applications, as well as bolstering API security testing prior to release. Such developments follow CrowdStrike's acquisitions of security providers Humio, Payload Security, and Preempt Security during the past two years.