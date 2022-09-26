Organizations with links to Russia have been aimed at by cyber mercenary collective Void Balaur, which has expanded to other territories since its emergence in 2015, The Hacker News reports. Apart from impacting Russian organizations, Void Balaur, which has been looking to compromise targets for future attacks, has also attacked entities in the U.S., Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Taiwan, Brazil, Spain, Georgia, Sudan, Moldova, Central African Republic, and the U.K., wrote SentinelOne researcher Tom Hegel in a report. The findings also noted Void Balaur to have an attack infrastructure consisting of over 5,000 unique domains, one of which was connected to an IP address which the Russian Federal Guard Service has owned and operated since early this year. "Void Balaur remains a highly active and evolving threat to individuals across the globe. From the targeting of well known email services to the offering of hacking corporate networks, the group represents a clear example of the hack-for-hire market," said Hegel.