More than 5,000 cyberattacks were allegedly launched by the U.S. and other NATO countries against Russia's critical infrastructure since the beginning of last year, BleepingComputer reports. Such attacks involved the use of Ukraine's network infrastructure to facilitate the deployment of new cyber weapons, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation claimed. The FSB alleged that while many of the attacks were attributed to the IT Army of Ukraine, pro-West hacking operations SquadZOZ, Anonymous, Goast clan, Ji-En-Ji, and Sailens were involved in certain intrusions against the country's critical infrastructure sectors. However, a report by from the CERT team of Rostelecom, Russia's leading telecommunications provider, showed that most of the intrusions against Russian infrastructure from March 2022 to March 2023 were from Chinese advanced persistent threat groups APT27, APT41, and APT10, as well as North Korean state-sponsored hacking operation Lazarus Group. The FSB's statement comes after Russian state-backed APT29 was associated with a widespread cyberespionage campaign targeted at EU and NATO countries.