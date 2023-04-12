Reuters reports that Ukrainian hacking operation Cyber Resistance has taken credit for hacking into the emails of Russian military spy Lt. Col. Sergey Morgachev, who had been indicted by the U.S. for his involvement in the compromise of Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign emails prior to the 2016 U.S. elections. Despite Cyber Resistance's unverified claims, some personal information stolen from Morgachev that has been given to InformNapalm, a Ukrainian publication, matched with Constella Intelligence's collection of older leaks. Several documents stolen by Cyber Resistance, including a curriculum vitae and personnel files, have been leveraged by InformNapalm to confirm the identity of Morgachev. The leak was also regarded to be "pretty credible" by Swiss Federal Institute of Technology researcher Stefan Soesanto. However, more details on the value of information stolen and the process of the hack continue to be unclear. Russia has yet to respond on queries regarding the disclosed hack of Morgachev's email inbox.