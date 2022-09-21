Motherboard reports that Russian mercenary group Wagner has been claimed to be attacked by pro-Ukraine hacktivist collective Ukraine IT Army, which announced on its Telegram channel the theft of the mercenaries' personal information. The Ukraine IT Army also included in its announcement a link to an archived Wagner group site, which featured the IT Army's logo, as well as a message noting that all of the group's members' personal data stored in the site has been exfiltrated. However, none of the data allegedly stolen by the IT Army has been posted, hindering the verification of the hacktivist group's claims. The Ukraine IT Army has also yet to respond to requests for comment regarding the incident. "Striking the Wagner group and its online presence is a clear indication that Ukraine feels that this is an important target psychologically," said Candace Rondeaux, a professor at the Center on the Future of War at Arizona State University, who also noted the significance of the Wagner group in Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine.