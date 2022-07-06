Seventy percent of organizations were reported by Kaspersky to have experienced difficulties in maintaining the pace with security alerts from their security analytics systems, according to VentureBeat. Such findings should prompt enterprises to automate their security operations centers, said Kaspersky Head of SOC Sergey Soldatov. "Automation at all stages of alert processing will help here. For example, at our SOC, we have a patented AI-powered auto analyst that learns from an analysis of the history of alerts processed by the SOC analyst team," Soldatov added. Meanwhile, a separate study from NopSec revealed that 70% of security professionals said that their organizations only had somewhat effective vulnerability management programs, while 58% said they did not prioritize security flaws using a risk-based rating approach. "The reality is that most organizations are drowning in vulnerability overload. Too many vulnerabilities, not enough context, and not enough manpower leads to these ineffective programs. Without the right kind of tool to provide real context and make sense of the thousands of vulnerabilities plaguing organizations, the battle is lost from the start," said NopSec CEO Lisa Xu.