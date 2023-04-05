The Splunk State of Security 2023 report showed an increase in the number of organizations that suffered a data breach in the previous two years, from 49% in 2022 to 52% in 2023, while the proportion of security leaders who reported their business-critical applications suffering from an unplanned cybersecurity-related outage at least once a month also rose from 54% to 62%, according to SiliconANGLE. Findings also revealed that on average, threat actors remain unnoticed on corporate networks for more than two months. Fifty-six percent of respondents said their security budgets will have a significant increase over the next two years, and 58% confirmed that converging aspects of their information technology and security operations would help with the overall risk visibility and 55% reported implementing improved cooperation in threat identification and response processes. "In the organizations we've worked with, resilience has been strongest with a collaborative approach in everything, from software development and infrastructure monitoring to business continuity planning," said Splunk's distinguished security strategist Ryan Kovar. "This approach brings everyone to the table, including security leaders with IT and business leaders, so they all can focus on protecting the organization."