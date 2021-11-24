U.S. indicts Iranians over cyberattacks in 2020 elections

Threatpost
reports that the U.S. Justice Department has indicted Iranian nationals Seyyed Mohammad Hosein Musa Kazemi and Sajjad Kashian for their alleged involvement in cyberattacks during the 2020 presidential election.
Kazemi and Kashian have been determined to be contractors for Iranian
cybersecurity firm Emennet Pasargad, where they allegedly hacked one or more state election websites, as well as tried to infiltrate 11 others, while delivering a election disinformation video and threatening emails to voters. Both have also obtained access to the network of a U.S. media firm.
The indictment also showed that both Kazemi and Kashian have also sent emails and Facebook messages to Republican Senators and Congressional members within the campaign of then-President Donald Trump.
"As alleged, Kazemi and Kashian were part of a coordinated conspiracy in which Iranian hackers sought to undermine faith and confidence in the U.S. presidential election," said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams for the Southern District of New York in a statement.