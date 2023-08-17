The Verge reports that New York City has prohibited the use of TikTok on government-owned devices, with city agencies compelled to uninstall the app in the next 30 days, following an NYC Cyber Command review noting the social networking service's threat to the city's networks.
"While social media is great at connecting New Yorkers with one another and the city, we have to ensure we are always using these platforms in a secure manner. NYC Cyber Command regularly explores and advances proactive measures to keep New Yorkers' data safe," said a New York City Hall spokesperson.
Similar TikTok bans on government-issued devices have already been approved in other states but Montana had the app prohibited throughout the state in May, prompting a lawsuit from TikTok and its users alleging free speech rights violations.
TikTok had also been banned by New York state on state-issued devices three years ago but the policy still permitted app use for the state's public relations platforms.
Google, Microsoft, Amazon, OpenAI, Meta, Inflection AI, and Anthropic have been urged by Senate Select Committee on Technology Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., to further prioritize artificial intelligence security and safety that are not adequately addressed by the voluntary commitments they have given to the Biden administration, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
The FBI and Internal Revenue Service - Criminal Investigation have dismantled the widely used bulletproof hosting platform Lolek Hosted following a law enforcement operation that also involved the Justice Department's Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section, the U.S.