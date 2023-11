Trading challenges faced by ICBC following LockBit attack

Major Chinese bank Industrial & Commercial Bank of China has failed to convince some of its market partners to resume trading with the firm following a LockBit ransomware attack against its U.S. subsidiary ICBC Financial Services earlier this month, which has disrupted the U.S. Treasury market, reports BNN Bloomberg . Reports of the attack have been immediately followed by the disconnection of ICBC's partners from impacted systems, as well as an eight-month peak in U.S. Treasury securities that failed to fulfill a trade contract. Such an incident has been noted by Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Brian Meehan to be indicative of the wide-ranging risks in Treasury trades, which should prompt stricter regulations from the Securities and Exchange Commission. "ICBC is or was, until this attack a presence in the U.S. Treasury market but not a cornerstone. Other firms offer the same services, so it's unlikely clients will migrate back quickly. This is a lesson all firms should heed," said Meehan.