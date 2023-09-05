The Register reports that the LockBit ransomware operation may have compromised data from the UK's military and research sites following its attack against high-security fencing firm Zaun earlier last month. Zaun disclosed that the attack on its network through a Windows 7 PC used for its manufacturing machinery resulted in the exfiltration of 10GB of data although it emphasized that no classified documents are believed to have been impacted by the incident. "Our cybersecurity systems closed the attack before they could encrypt any files on the server. However, it has become apparent that LockBit was able to download some data from our system, which has now been published on the Dark Web," said Zaun. Such an attack shows the persistent risk of cyberattacks faced by governments amid threat geomigration, according to SonicWall Vice President of EMEA Spencer Starkey. "These cyberattacks raise concerns about a country's own national security, critical national infrastructure as well as the safety of sensitive information," Starkey added.