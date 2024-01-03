UK nuclear waste firm thwarts cyberattack

UK government-owned nuclear waste company Radioactive Waste Management has disclosed successfully averting an attempted cyberattack through LinkedIn, The Guardian reports. Cyberattacks, especially those using LinkedIn as a primary vector, have increased following RWM's merger with two other nuclear entities to form Nuclear Waste Services, according to NWS CEO Corhyn Parr, who emphasized that there has been no significant impact from any of the said intrusions. "NWS has seen, like many other UK businesses, that LinkedIn has been used as a source to identify the people who work within our business. These attempts were detected and denied through our multi-layered defenses," said a spokesperson. Such an incident comes amid cybersecurity experts' warnings of the use of social media sites to facilitate social engineering attacks against organizations that involve fraudulent business accounts, lures to obtain sensitive information, and user credential theft efforts.