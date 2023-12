Ukraine has been noted by its Computer Emergency Response Team to be subjected to attacks by Russian state-backed threat operation APT28, also known as Strontium or Fancy Bear, deploying the novel MASEPIE malware downloader, according to BleepingComputer . Intrusions by APT28, which occurred from Dec. 15 to 25, commenced with the delivery of phishing emails which included malicious links that prompted the downloading of MASEPIE, said CERT-UA. After ensuring persistence on impacted devices, MASEPIE facilitates further installation of information-stealing malware. Aside from leveraging the MASEPIE loader, APT28 has also utilized the "STEELHOOK" PowerShell script collection to enable the theft of Chromium browser-stored data, including passwords, browsing history, and authentication cookies, as well as the "OCEANMAP" backdoor for base64-encoded command execution. APT28's latest attack campaign also involved the usage of the "IMPACKET" Python class collection and remote code execution-facilitating "SMBEXEC" tools to allow reconnaissance and lateral movement efforts. All of the tools were reported by CERT-UA to have been delivered within an hour of initial compromise.