Ukrainian media subjected to Russian cyberattacks

Numerous widely known Ukrainian media outlets, including major online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda and business media site Liga.net, have been hijacked by Russian threat actors to post false news regarding the decimation of Ukrainian special forces in the city of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Such a story was also shared on the accounts of Ukrainska Pravda and Liga.net in X, formerly Twitter, with the former also noting losing access to its X account. Investigation into the attack is already being conducted by Ukraine's state cybersecurity agency, which noted the intrusion to be part of Russia's "information warfare" operations but did not name the group behind the attack. "By attacking our media, the enemy seeks to destabilize the situation in Ukraine, sow panic, cause Ukrainians to mistrust the state authorities or the military, spread their false propaganda and fakes, gain access to important information, including the personal data of media workers," said Ukraine's SSSCIP.
