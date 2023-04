People in the U.S., Russia, France, Morocco, Germany, Argentina, Algeria, Spain, Italy, and the U.K. are being subjected to a new QBot malware campaign since April 4 that facilitated compromise through business email thread hijacking, according to The Hacker News . Attackers behind the campaign have either been slipping into existing email threads or creating new email conversations with information from previously compromised email accounts to lure targets into opening a PDF file pretending to be a Microsoft Azure or Office 365 alert, a Kaspersky report showed. Such a document, when opened, would prompt archive file retrieval from a compromised website, with the file's embedded obfuscated Windows Script File enabling the download of the QBot malware, researchers noted. "Early on, [QBot] was distributed through infected websites and pirated software. Now the banker is delivered to potential victims through malware already residing on their computers, social engineering, and spam mailings," said researchers.