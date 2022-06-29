CyberScoop reports that the U.S. Cyber Command has been calling for more extensive cyber threat intelligence sharing among tech firms and other members of the private sector in an effort to bolster its defensive capabilities. Despite gaining cybersecurity intelligence from "hunt forward" operations with its partners, the Cyber Command needs increased cyber incident reporting from private companies to obtain more insights, according to Cyber Command Executive Director Dave Frederick. "Almost all the U.S. networks of critical importance are owned and operated by the private sector, and something that we need to do our job better is early warning. If we have companies that are seeing that they're being exploited by a malicious cyber actor, if we can get tips to that effect, it helps us prepare and understand what we may need to do to respond from a DoD point of view," said Frederick, who added that artificial intelligence and machine learning integration has become a priority at the Cyber Command.