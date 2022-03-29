FCC adds Kaspersky to security risk list

Russia-based cybersecurity firm Kaspersky has been included by the Federal Communications Commission on its list of companies that present a national security risk
to the U.S., reports CyberScoop
.
The FCC decided to add Kaspersky to the list that already includes Huawei and ZTE following the Department of Homeland Security's ruling in 2017 that prohibited the use of its products and services across the U.S. government. However, whether the decision would end the U.S. business of Kaspersky remains uncertain. Kaspersky had earlier disputed the ruling, noting that it was "unconstitutional, based on unsubstantiated allegations, and lacked any public evidence of wrongdoing by the company."
Meanwhile, Kaspersky founder Eugene Kaspersky has insisted on the company's independence from Russia
.
"No evidence of Kaspersky use or abuse for malicious purpose has ever been discovered and proven in the company’s twenty-five years’ history notwithstanding countless attempts to do so," said Kaspersky.
The FCC's announcement follows Kaspersky's indefinite suspension from the HackerOne bug bounty platform.