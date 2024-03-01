UnitedHealth confirms group behind Change Healthcare attack

UnitedHealth Group confirmed that the ALPHV/Blackcat ransomware gang was responsible for a recent ransomware incident that targeted its health technology subsidiary Change Healthcare and continues to affect pharmacies and hospitals across the U.S., reports TechCrunch.

ALPHV/BlackCat earlier claimed responsibility for the breach, which led to the theft of the sensitive health and patient information of millions of Americans. Healthcare and insurance providers including most Nebraska hospitals and Tricare reported disruptions to their operations since the start of the attack, and experts remain unsure about how the group breached Change Healthcare's systems. A representative for UnitedHealth Group said there are no indications of any other systems at Optum, UnitedHealthcare, and UnitedHealth Group being affected by the breach. "Our experts are working to address the matter and we are working closely with law enforcement and leading third-party consultants, Mandiant and Palo Alto Network[s], on this attack against Change Healthcare’s systems. We are actively working to understand the impact to members, patients, and customers."