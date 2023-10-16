Unmanned military vehicle-targeted MiTM attacks thwarted by new AI algorithm

Man-in-the-middle attacks against unmanned military vehicles have been identified and averted with 99% efficacy by a new artificial intelligence algorithm, reports BleepingComputer.
Developed by professors at the University of South Australia and Charles Sturt University, the algorithm also yielded a false positive rate of under 2% in a replica of the U.S. Army's GVR-BOT. Node-based techniques and a flow-statistic-based metadata reading system have been integrated into the AI algorithm to facilitate elevated accuracy in determining cyberattacks, as well as the immediate shutdown of attempted intrusions, even after limited model training, according to researchers. More complex but similar robotic applications, including unmanned aircraft, could also benefit from the new AI algorithm, according to researchers.
"We are also interested in investigating the efficacy of our intrusion detection system on different robotic platforms, such as unmanned aerial vehicles, whose dynamics are reasonably faster and more complex compared to a ground robot," researchers added.
SecurityWeek reports that major companies could have their artificial intelligence infrastructure servers completely hijacked with the exploitation of flaws in the TorchServe open-source package used by Microsoft, Intel, Google, Walmart, and Amazon.
Outgoing National Security Agency Director Army Gen. Paul Nakasone has announced that the agency will be launching a new artificial intelligence security center under its Cybersecurity Collaboration Center in a bid to strengthen the U.S.'s AI advantage and better protect its defense-industrial base against Russian and Chinese cybersecurity threats, The Associated Press reports.
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news