The U.S. Department of Defense has released an unclassified summary of its new cybersecurity strategy for 2023, representing the first update in five years, which it says has been honed by the several hunt-forward cyberspace operations conducted by the U.S. since 2018, as well as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war that began last year, according to DefenseScoop. Most of the core aspects of the 2018 strategy have remained in the new version, including the value of competition with adversaries; interagency, industry, and international partnerships; trusted private sector partnerships; and enhanced critical infrastructure cyber resilience, but further development of partner cyber capacity has been emphasized in the new strategy. "Distinct from previous iterations of the DOD cyber strategy, this strategy commits to building the cyber capability of global allies and partners and to increase our collective resilience against cyberattacks. Allies and partners are a strategic advantage that no competitor can match," said Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Cyber Policy Mieke Eoyang, who also noted the importance of leveraging cyber alongside other military capabilities.