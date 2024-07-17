Updated Druva data protection platform bolsters incident response

SiliconAngle reports that California-based Druva has updated its data protection software-as-a-service platform to facilitate improved incident response via the new Threat Hunting capability, which enables the discovery of indicators of compromise within backups managed by the platform, which has already been equipped with ransomware prevention features.

Druva's introduction of such functionality has been accompanied by the expansion of its free Managed Data Detection and Response service to customers around the world. Aside from enabling cybersecurity data gathering from the implementation of its platform, Druva touted that Managed Data Detection and Response would analyze such information and perform automated lockdowns of backup files should it detect a possible intrusion. Such a service could also enable stepping down to a previous version of a backup in the event of a compromise. "With today's more advanced and persistent threats, we need to go beyond perimeter-based security. Cybersecurity needs to be complemented with the power of data to handle these risks," said Druva co-founder and CEO Jaspreet Singh.