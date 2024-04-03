Updated Microsoft Priva bolsters privacy management

Five new automated privacy management solutions have been added by Microsoft to its Priva service in a bid to bolster organizations' adherence to personal data privacy requirements, SiliconAngle reports.

First among the newly introduced solutions is Priva Privacy Assessments, which enables the automation of personal data usage tracking and evaluations, as well as risk assessments, while Priva Privacy Risk Management enables access to policies that would avert security risks.

Moreover, Priva Tracker Scanning facilitates tracking tech discovery and categorization to better monitor noncompliance of cookies, beacons, and pixels across organizations' websites, while Priva Consent Management permits more streamlined consent model distribution. On the other hand, Priva Subject Rights Requests helps establish customer trust by allowing subject rights request access, removal, and export.

"Robust privacy solutions are essential for regulatory adherence and in cultivating a culture of transparency, accountability, and respect for user privacy," said Microsoft General Manager of Data Security, Compliance, and Privacy Herain Oberoi and Microsoft Privacy Head of Product Paul Brightmore.