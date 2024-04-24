US cracks down on Iranians behind government, defense contractor hacks

The U.S. has taken significant action against four Iranians allegedly involved in a long-term hacking campaign against the country's government agencies and defense contractors, CNN reports.

Iranians Hossein Harooni, Alireza Shafie Nasab, Reza Kazemifar, and Komeil Baradaran have been indicted for their involvement in cyberattacks against the State and Treasury departments and over 12 U.S. firms, including defense contractors, between 2016 and 2021 that resulted in the compromise of over 200,000 devices, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

Aside from the charges, sanctions were imposed by the Treasury Department on the Iranians, who were accused of being state-sponsored threat actors. Up to $10 million in rewards will also be given by the State Department in exchange for any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the hackers.

"Criminal activity originating from Iran poses a grave threat to America’s national security and economic stability," said Attorney General Merrick Garland.