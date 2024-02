New rewards of $10 million are being offered by the U.S. State Department in exchange for any information regarding the identities or whereabouts of the leaders of the Hive ransomware operation , which had been dismantled in an international law enforcement operation last year, according to The Record , a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. The State Department will also be handing out $5 million to anyone providing details that would facilitate the arrest and/or conviction of threat actors who either participated or attempted to join in Hive ransomware attacks. Hive ransomware's disruption has been touted by FBI officials to have reduced ransomware payments by at least $130 million last year but Chainalysis noted that the operation prevented at least $210.4 million ransom payments. "The Hive infiltration also most likely affected the broader activities of Hive affiliates, potentially lessening the number of additional attacks they could carry out," said Chainalysis.