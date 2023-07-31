Chinese malware infections in numerous U.S. defense systems that may prompt military communication disruptions are reportedly being looked through by the Biden administration, CNN reports. The White House believes military base power grids, communication systems, and water supply networks have been compromised with Chinese malware, which could potentially enable the disruption of U.S. military operations, officials said to The New York Times. The malware could also be leveraged to hinder deployments and resupply activities, according to a congressional official. Such a development comes after Chinese hackers' recent compromise of Microsoft email accounts belonging to some federal agencies, including the Department of Commerce and the State Department, which may have given China an idea about the position of the U.S. prior to the Beijing trip of Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in June. "We have consistently made clear that any action that targets U.S. government, U.S. companies, American citizens, is a deep concern to us and that we will take appropriate action to hold those responsible accountable and the secretary made that clear again," said Blinken.