Operators of the Vidar and RedLine information-stealing malware strains have begun delivering ransomware payloads through tactics initially leveraged for infostealer distribution, suggesting a streamlining of attackers' operations, reports The Hacker News.
After sending phishing emails containing infostealer malware with Extended Validation code signing certificates to an unspecified victim in July, threat actors proceeded to deliver a fraudulent TripAdvisor complaint attachment that prompted ransomware deployment, according to a report from Trend Micro.
Researchers noted that no EV certificates were found in the files used in dropping the ransomware.
"However, the two originate from the same threat actor and are spread using the same delivery method. We can therefore assume a division of labor between the payload provider and the operators," said researchers.
The findings follow an IBM X-Force study showing the utilization of an updated DBatLoader malware loader in new phishing attacks distributing Warzone RAT and Agent Tesla malware since June.
BleepingComputer reports that major U.S. trucking and fleet management software provider ORBCOMM had its FleetManager solution and Blue Tree product line compromised by a ransomware attack on Sept. 6, which resulted in service outages that prevented inventory tracking and Blue Tree Electronic Logging Device usage across some of the largest freight transportation firms across the U.S.
Colombia had its Ministry of Health and Social Protection, Superintendency of Industry and Commerce, and Judiciary Branch disrupted by a ransomware attack against third-party technology provider IFX Networks Colombia last week, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.