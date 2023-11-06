VPN apps given new badge of approval in Google Play

Android virtual private network apps in Google Play that have been subjected to a Mobile Application Security Assessment will have their Data safety section include the new "Independent security review" badge as part of Google's efforts to enhance transparency on app safety and privacy, according to The Hacker News.

Such a banner could be obtained by third-party app developers by communicating with Authorized Labs partners for testing and determining vulnerabilities within the public version of their apps. Developers could be given the badge two to three weeks after initial testing, said Google, which emphasized that while adherence to security and privacy practices is being verified through the testing process, certification would not mean the absence of vulnerabilities.

"We've launched this banner beginning with VPN apps due to the sensitive and significant amount of user data these apps handle," said Android Security and Privacy Team's Nataliya Stanetsky said.