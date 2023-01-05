January 5, 2023

Finally, in the enterprise security news, Security funding is back, baby! Security Unicorn layoffs continue though! We talk Zombiecorns, IronNet struggles, Netwrix acquires Remediant, We talk breaches: Lastpass, Rackspace, Okta via Github, Slack via Github, Github announces 2FA improvements, AI generates insecure code, Cyberinsurance challenges, Fy...