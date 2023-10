Passwordless passkey support will be deployed by WhatsApp to all users on Android devices in the coming weeks and months, just days after Google began passkey implementation by default, according to The Verge . "Android users can easily and securely log back in with passkeys. Only your face, fingerprint, or pin unlocks your WhatsApp account," said the Meta-owned messaging firm on X, formerly known as Twitter. No information on whether WhatsApp for iOS will also introduce passkey support was provided by Meta. WhatsApp's implementation of passkeys for more than 2 billion of its Android users is expected to better prevent potential compromise due to passwords stolen from phishing attacks or data breaches. Passwordless authentication through passkeys, which have been based on Web Authentication technology, has also been touted to be equally beneficial for individuals with robust passwords and those with poor cyber hygiene.