White House to update recently released cybersecurity strategy

White House Office Federal Chief Information Security Officer and Deputy National Cyber Director Chris DeRusha said the Biden administration is already reexamining the implementation plan for its recently published national cybersecurity strategy, CyberScoop reports. "Were already working on version 2.0," said DeRusha, who described the document as "evolving" and "not a static thing." Specifically, the administration is thinking beyond modernizing its deployed technologies, which DeRusha acknowledged won't be enough to attain the government's cybersecurity goals. "You can put compensating controls in place, but we have to have visibility on that and assurances that were actually managing the risk" to critical infrastructure, DeRusha said. Consequently, the administration is examining the operational standing of each of its cyber centers to identify efficiencies and "clean up some of the noise." Meanwhile, the government is also formulating changes to its national cyber incident response plan, with DeRusha noting that this endeavor would require greater public-private coordination to be able to address critical infrastructure threats.