White House panel issues recommendations to bolster US critical infrastructure cybersecurity

New recommendations have been issued by the President's National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee to strengthen the cybersecurity posture of U.S. critical infrastructure, including the creation of financial incentive programs under the Office of the National Cyber Director to advance cybersecurity investments in critical infrastructure organizations, according to CyberScoop.



The ONCD has also been urged by the White House advisory board to better promote federal cybersecurity services, including the National Security Agency's Cyber Collaboration Center, and establish liability protections and safe harbor principles in cyber threat information sharing. Such recommendations were based on feedback from critical infrastructure providers, trade associations, tech providers, and think tanks, said Iridium Communications CEO Matthew Desch, who co-chaired the subcommittee behind the board's report. "The lack of consistent adoption and implementation of cyber best practices and standards is especially problematic as U.S. critical infrastructure entities face a significantly heightened threat landscape, and even more so considering the current geopolitical climate," said Desch.