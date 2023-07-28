CyberScoop reports that the Biden administration has been urged by Washington think tank Foundation for the Defense of Democracies to further hone in on cyber capacity-building efforts with allies and partners following Ukraine's largely successful efforts in defending its critical infrastructure against Russian cyberattacks through the help of the U.S. and its allies.
Aside from recommending increased spending for federal programs aimed at bolstering cybersecurity capacity, the report also pushed for the prioritization of U.S. agency resources and the consideration of allies and private-sector partners in the international cybersecurity strategy.
The U.S. should also help allies strengthen their cyber force employment capabilities, increase bilateral and multilateral cybersecurity exercises, and improve critical infrastructure's resilience against cybersecurity threats.
"It is possible to keep attackers out and to respond quickly, to mitigate attacks to recover quickly when that happens. So we want our allies and partners to be strong in that way, but some allies and partners are not as resilient as they need to be," said FDD Center on Cyber and Technology Innovation Director and report co-author Annie Fixler.
Ongoing cybersecurity threats against U.S. pipeline systems have prompted the Transportation and Security Administration to renew cybersecurity guidelines for pipeline operators, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Fifty-four percent of successful cyberattacks against U.S. government agencies and critical infrastructure organizations have been conducted through the exploitation of valid accounts and credentials, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
The U.S. has been accused by Chinese state-controlled newspaper Global Times of infiltrating Wuhan-based earthquake monitoring equipment with a trojan program that could allegedly prompt seismic intensity data theft and manipulation, which it claims to be a serious national security threat, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.