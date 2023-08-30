All systems and online services at the University of Michigan have been taken down following a cybersecurity incident on Aug. 27, a day before the new school year began, BleepingComputer
reports.
Despite ongoing efforts to restore affected IT systems, U-M officials noted that it decided to disconnect all internet-based systems, including wired and WiFi campus internet, DART, eResearch, M-Pathways, and student registration systems, due to the cyber incident's severity.
"We took this action to provide our information technology teams the space required to address the issue in the safest possible manner," said the university, which also added that while restored, Google, Adobe Cloud, Zoom, Dropbox, Slack, and Canvas services continue to be unstable.
Meanwhile, late registration and disenrollment fees for this month have already been waived following the incident, which officials also noted to potentially cause deferred financial aid payments and refunds. Such an incident comes just weeks after Michigan State University confirmed compromise in the widespread MOVEit hack
.