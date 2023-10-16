Widespread Kwik Trip disruption attributed to ‘network incident’

Over 800 stores of U.S. convenience store chain Kwik Trip had their services disrupted by a "network incident" during the past week, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Outages impacted Kwik Trip's phone service, rewards system, and mobile app, according to the company, which did not comment on whether the disruptions were caused by a ransomware attack. Kwik Trip emphasized that it is working on restoring issues experienced by its Reward Program after comments from irate customers who have been facing difficulties in purchasing various goods and gas. "Please know that once the system is back up and running, we will make sure you are taken care of, and you will receive all your perks," said Kwik Trip. Meanwhile, widespread issues have been reported by Kwik Trip's employees on Reddit, stating that the attack has affected payroll systems, printers, and inventory counts.