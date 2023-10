Widely used critical services in Arizona and Missouri have been disrupted by separate cyberattacks during the past week, reports The Record , a news site by cybersecurity site Recorded Future. Arizona-based Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center, which caters to nearly 50,000 residents, confirmed that its information and communication systems were compromised following a cybersecurity incident. While MGRMC has noted headway in recovering impacted systems, investigation into whether patient data was compromised is still underway. "The disruption, although inconvenient, has had limited impact on patient experience. As a practice, MGRMC has prioritized redundancy and patient information safety in providing excellent care," said MGRMC. On the other hand, transportation services were interrupted due to outages stemming from a cyberattack against St. Louis, Missouri's Bi-State Development organization. Officials have since restored transit services. "... However, because our scheduling software is still being recovered for Metro Call-A-Ride, we are only able to provide life critical appointments today to pre-scheduled dialysis treatments," officials added.