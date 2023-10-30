Widespread MOVEit hack impacts CCleaner

TechCrunch reports that optimization app CCleaner was confirmed by parent software firm Gen Digital, which also owns Avast, Avira, and NortonLifeLock, to have been impacted by the widespread compromise of the MOVEit file transfer tool by the Cl0p ransomware operation. Fewer than 2% of CCleaner users had their names, contact details, billing addresses, and product purchase information stolen as a result of the MOVEit hack, said Gen Digital spokesperson Jess Monney, who did not provide details regarding the exact number of victims and the delayed notification of the incident to its customers. Gen Digital previously confirmed that NortonLifeLock had been impacted by the MOVEit hack, resulting in the exfiltration of employees' and contractors' personal data but not the exposure of any customer of partner information. More than 2,500 organizations around the world have already been compromised by the MOVEit hack, affecting 66 million individuals so far, making it the largest breach this year.