Windows SmartScreen bug targeted by new Mispadu trojan variant

Mexico has been subjected to attacks with a new variant of the Mispadu banking trojan that involved the exploitation of a high-severity Windows SmartScreen vulnerability patched by Microsoft in November, according to The Hacker News . Malicious ZIP archive files with internet shortcut files have been leveraged by threat actors to target the flaw, tracked as CVE-2023-36025, evade the warnings of SmartScreen, and later distribute Mispadu, which enables geographic and system configuration targeting before conducting data exfiltration activities, a report from Palo Alto Networks' Unit 42 revealed. Such findings come amid increased remote access trojan targeting against Mexico, as well as a recent Sekoia report detailing the Russian cybercrime operation FIN7's DICELOADER custom downloader, also known as Tirion and Lizar. "DICELOADER is dropped by a PowerShell script along with other malware of the intrusion set's arsenal such as Carbanak RAT," said researchers, who also noted the downloader's advanced command-and-control IP address concealment techniques.